100 Black Men Of America Installs New Officers, Discusses New Programmatic Initiatives On The Potomac

With a renewed purpose and an ignited national and international membership, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. (The 100) will install the new Executive Board and immediately get to work with a board meeting to plan new mentoring initiatives and chapter capacity building. The Board was elected on June 10th during the 2017 Annual Conference in New Orleans.

Members who will hold office until 2020 include: Chairman of the Board, Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., Vice Chairman, Albert E. Dotson, Jr., Esq., Treasurer, Milton H. Jones, Jr., Secretary, Dr. Mark Alexander, Immediate Past Chairman, Curley M. Dossman, Jr., President Emeritus, Dr. William H. Hayling, General Counsel, Ex Officio, James “Mac” Hunter, Esq., President & CEO, Ex Officio, Brian L. Pauling; Members at large: Acey Byrd, Bethew “Bert” Jennings, Charles Walker, Jewett Walker and Michael Victorian, Kolarele Sonaike, William Luster, Marcellous “Mark” Reed, Curtiss Jacobs, Charles Griggs and Stanley Savage. Appointed Board Members are: Vernon Durden Dr. Thomas Parham, Kevin Hill, Kevin Patterson, Aaron Jackson, Jr., Al Sullivan, Dr. Joshua Murfree and Robert Tapley.

“The organization will be focused on strengthening its foundation to deliver a greater capacity of support to our young men and women, stated Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., Chairman Elect, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. “As we see the growing challenges of poverty, over incarceration, and failing schools, now more than ever before the 100 must stand tall and deliver on our promise of brighter futures for our youth and our communities.”

Chapter members from across the 100 network are in Washington D.C. to participate in the Installation and other events associated with their Leadership Ignited For Transformation (L.I.F.T.) Conference. After the Board Meeting, members will have dinner on the Potomac and begin discussing the critical focus areas that will shape the direction of the organization in the coming months.

“The work required to increase every chapter’s capacity to deliver stronger programs began in August, at a retreat scheduled by the Chairman elect, and will continue this week during multiple board meetings,” stated Brian Pauling, President & CEO, Ex Officio, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. “Chapter members from across the U.S. are here and remain excited and ignited about executing the strategic plan that was rolled out at the Annual Conference in June.”

AT A GLANCE

Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2017

Time: 1:00 pm – Installation; 6:00 p.m. – Cruise on the Potomac

Location: Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill, 400 New Jersey Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001

Visuals: Presenting of newly installed Board, posting of colors by the Boy Scouts of America, musical performance by Dr. Sharron Jenkins, spoken word by Hank Stewart (Installation) and Mike Phillips (Cruise).

Remarks: Congressman Hank Johnson, Judge James E. Graves, Jr., U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit, Current Chairman, Curly M. Dossman, Jr. Chairman Elect, Thomas W. Dortch, Jr.

RSVP: Please email Nesby Ingram nesby.ingram@100bmoa.org.

